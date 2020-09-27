https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15600986.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.263
|.440
|.328
|59
|2041
|283
|537
|898
|116
|7
|77
|269
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.453
|.324
|59
|2010
|298
|523
|910
|93
|6
|94
|287
|Baltimore
|.258
|.429
|.320
|59
|1991
|267
|513
|854
|100
|5
|77
|257
|Toronto
|.256
|.441
|.326
|59
|1989
|297
|509
|877
|102
|4
|86
|284
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.435
|.334
|59
|1992
|294
|498
|866
|97
|8
|85
|285
|N.Y. Yankees
|.248
|.451
|.343
|59
|1884
|315
|467
|850
|87
|7
|94
|301
|Detroit
|.247
|.401
|.306
|57
|1864
|248
|460
|747
|77
|12
|62
|241
|Kansas City
|.245
|.402
|.310
|59
|1959
|245
|480
|788
|96
|7
|66
|234
|Minnesota
|.243
|.432
|.317
|59
|1904
|266
|463
|822
|80
|3
|91
|256
|Houston
|.240
|.406
|.312
|59
|1957
|275
|470
|795
|103
|12
|66
|264
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.426
|.327
|59
|1943
|284
|461
|827
|104
|11
|80
|270
|Seattle
|.227
|.374
|.310
|59
|1897
|252
|431
|709
|88
|5
|60
|242
|Cleveland
|.226
|.367
|.315
|59
|1927
|240
|435
|708
|92
|5
|57
|226
|Oakland
|.224
|.394
|.320
|59
|1874
|268
|420
|739
|87
|11
|70
|258
|Texas
|.215
|.361
|.282
|59
|1903
|216
|409
|687
|80
|9
|60
|197
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|4
|9
|20
|183
|8
|534
|31
|9
|51
|921
|0
|45
|59
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|13
|24
|173
|1
|557
|20
|8
|43
|845
|1
|38
|48
|0
|Baltimore
|15
|9
|27
|160
|5
|509
|19
|13
|31
|866
|0
|41
|42
|0
|Toronto
|8
|13
|12
|200
|4
|499
|32
|6
|39
|815
|0
|38
|46
|0
|L.A. Angels
|6
|18
|25
|236
|8
|482
|21
|7
|48
|926
|0
|35
|35
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|11
|30
|247
|5
|476
|26
|7
|49
|853
|1
|48
|36
|0
|Detroit
|1
|14
|19
|146
|1
|558
|19
|6
|41
|757
|0
|29
|46
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|10
|18
|170
|3
|518
|49
|20
|28
|827
|1
|31
|61
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|13
|29
|182
|9
|515
|14
|7
|36
|763
|0
|20
|38
|0
|Houston
|6
|13
|23
|187
|5
|433
|22
|11
|39
|867
|0
|19
|47
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|14
|27
|239
|9
|598
|48
|9
|36
|843
|0
|32
|50
|0
|Seattle
|3
|12
|29
|205
|5
|529
|49
|15
|35
|799
|0
|23
|47
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|15
|22
|237
|4
|513
|25
|10
|39
|866
|0
|28
|45
|0
|Oakland
|2
|14
|38
|232
|4
|515
|26
|3
|44
|872
|1
|24
|33
|0
|Texas
|2
|18
|22
|162
|3
|537
|46
|14
|32
|718
|1
|40
|40
|0
___
