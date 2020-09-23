Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 22

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Boston .266 .447 .328 55 1902 258 505 850 111 6 74 247
Chicago White Sox .266 .463 .330 55 1885 283 502 872 89 4 91 272
Baltimore .253 .421 .318 55 1844 246 467 776 89 5 70 236
Toronto .251 .434 .322 55 1848 264 463 802 94 4 79 253
N.Y. Yankees .250 .460 .343 55 1755 299 439 807 81 7 91 286
L.A. Angels .247 .429 .334 56 1881 278 465 807 91 7 79 269
Detroit .242 .401 .304 53 1720 229 417 689 74 12 58 222
Minnesota .242 .430 .316 56 1807 250 438 777 69 3 88 241
Kansas City .241 .391 .306 55 1828 219 441 715 87 5 59 208
Houston .238 .404 .310 55 1816 256 433 734 98 10 61 246
Tampa Bay .235 .424 .325 56 1844 266 434 781 100 11 75 252
Cleveland .228 .370 .316 55 1806 228 411 669 83 5 55 215
Seattle .225 .372 .310 55 1770 231 398 658 82 5 56 223
Oakland .224 .394 .322 54 1725 254 387 679 77 10 65 245
Texas .213 .355 .282 55 1765 198 376 627 73 8 54 179

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Boston 3 8 19 163 6 498 30 8 47 852 0 43 55 0
Chicago White Sox 1 12 24 160 1 517 18 7 42 798 1 34 45 0
Baltimore 14 8 26 153 5 480 18 13 29 813 0 36 37 0
Toronto 8 12 9 191 4 465 28 5 38 757 0 38 46 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 11 29 225 5 442 23 7 43 787 1 39 35 0
L.A. Angels 6 17 25 230 8 451 21 7 44 872 0 33 34 0
Detroit 1 13 19 138 1 517 15 5 37 700 0 26 44 0
Minnesota 2 12 26 175 9 488 12 6 36 725 0 18 38 0
Kansas City 6 8 17 157 2 491 43 18 26 768 1 30 55 0
Houston 5 11 21 173 5 403 21 11 36 797 0 17 47 0
Tampa Bay 0 14 25 228 7 565 47 8 34 798 0 29 47 0
Cleveland 7 14 22 219 4 477 24 9 37 810 0 26 43 0
Seattle 2 12 29 194 4 495 46 15 34 753 0 21 38 0
Oakland 2 12 38 215 3 477 24 3 36 802 1 23 32 0
Texas 2 16 20 155 3 498 45 13 32 668 1 37 36 0

___