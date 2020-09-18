Recommended Video:

THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17

CLUB BA SLG OBP G AB R H TB 2B 3B HR RBI
Chicago White Sox .272 .469 .335 50 1716 267 467 805 85 2 83 256
Boston .264 .445 .327 51 1750 235 462 778 100 6 68 225
Baltimore .257 .432 .321 51 1713 239 440 740 86 5 68 229
Toronto .253 .438 .324 49 1666 238 421 729 85 2 73 229
N.Y. Yankees .248 .467 .342 50 1577 266 391 737 70 6 88 255
L.A. Angels .246 .430 .334 51 1718 254 423 738 84 6 73 246
Kansas City .244 .400 .310 50 1665 207 406 666 81 4 57 197
Detroit .243 .408 .302 49 1587 216 386 648 69 11 57 210
Minnesota .243 .429 .318 52 1671 233 406 717 64 2 81 225
Tampa Bay .241 .436 .333 51 1683 256 406 733 97 10 70 243
Houston .240 .409 .313 50 1652 240 397 676 91 10 56 232
Seattle .230 .380 .315 50 1612 215 370 612 76 5 52 207
Cleveland .228 .368 .318 50 1643 206 375 605 75 4 49 193
Oakland .228 .403 .325 50 1600 238 365 644 75 9 62 230
Texas .214 .351 .285 50 1598 181 342 561 68 8 45 162

___

CLUB SH SF HBP BB IBB SO SB CS GDP LOB SHO E DP TP
Chicago White Sox 1 12 22 145 1 462 18 5 39 726 1 33 42 0
Boston 2 6 18 150 5 463 23 7 43 759 0 37 44 0
Baltimore 14 8 23 143 5 435 17 12 27 744 0 29 33 0
Toronto 7 11 7 174 4 410 26 5 32 687 0 33 42 0
N.Y. Yankees 0 9 26 204 5 399 21 5 32 716 1 32 29 0
L.A. Angels 4 17 23 212 8 416 19 7 38 793 0 31 30 0
Kansas City 6 8 16 147 2 442 38 16 24 701 1 28 49 0
Detroit 1 12 18 122 1 475 14 4 34 636 0 24 42 0
Minnesota 2 12 23 166 8 443 11 5 33 672 0 17 36 0
Tampa Bay 0 13 22 215 7 503 39 6 31 731 0 29 45 0
Houston 5 10 19 160 5 369 17 11 33 722 0 16 40 0
Seattle 2 11 27 180 4 440 45 14 30 690 0 20 34 0
Cleveland 5 12 21 201 3 437 23 7 36 743 0 24 38 0
Oakland 2 12 34 202 3 448 22 3 34 748 1 21 28 0
Texas 1 16 19 145 3 449 40 12 31 612 1 32 30 0

___