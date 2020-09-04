https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/American-League-Team-Batting-15543170.php
American League Team Batting
THROUGH SEPTEMBER 3
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.267
|.474
|.331
|38
|1305
|198
|349
|619
|62
|2
|68
|189
|Baltimore
|.263
|.441
|.325
|36
|1245
|170
|328
|549
|69
|4
|48
|162
|Detroit
|.255
|.441
|.315
|34
|1123
|169
|286
|495
|57
|7
|46
|163
|Boston
|.254
|.427
|.318
|38
|1313
|172
|334
|560
|79
|6
|45
|164
|Houston
|.250
|.426
|.329
|36
|1209
|191
|302
|515
|69
|9
|42
|185
|Toronto
|.245
|.434
|.314
|36
|1229
|168
|301
|534
|58
|2
|57
|161
|Tampa Bay
|.245
|.441
|.336
|38
|1264
|196
|310
|558
|76
|8
|52
|184
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.441
|.334
|36
|1119
|176
|271
|494
|49
|3
|56
|166
|Minnesota
|.240
|.406
|.315
|38
|1235
|170
|296
|502
|46
|2
|52
|163
|Kansas City
|.239
|.402
|.306
|38
|1248
|148
|298
|502
|68
|2
|44
|142
|L.A. Angels
|.235
|.409
|.324
|38
|1272
|177
|299
|520
|57
|4
|52
|173
|Seattle
|.231
|.383
|.307
|37
|1215
|156
|281
|465
|56
|4
|40
|149
|Cleveland
|.229
|.372
|.325
|37
|1221
|158
|280
|454
|53
|2
|39
|151
|Oakland
|.224
|.409
|.323
|34
|1108
|164
|248
|453
|50
|7
|47
|156
|Texas
|.211
|.343
|.289
|36
|1168
|131
|247
|401
|52
|6
|30
|117
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|8
|15
|112
|1
|354
|9
|3
|31
|543
|1
|26
|35
|0
|Baltimore
|13
|6
|13
|104
|5
|308
|12
|9
|20
|540
|0
|22
|24
|0
|Detroit
|1
|10
|15
|89
|0
|330
|11
|3
|27
|456
|0
|16
|25
|0
|Boston
|2
|4
|14
|110
|3
|346
|13
|5
|31
|555
|0
|28
|36
|0
|Houston
|5
|8
|16
|131
|5
|268
|14
|6
|27
|555
|0
|16
|35
|0
|Toronto
|7
|9
|6
|122
|3
|303
|19
|5
|24
|488
|0
|21
|33
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|14
|164
|4
|353
|18
|4
|26
|547
|0
|24
|32
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|6
|20
|137
|5
|299
|14
|2
|26
|493
|0
|19
|23
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|11
|17
|124
|7
|333
|7
|5
|23
|492
|0
|11
|27
|0
|Kansas City
|4
|6
|14
|109
|2
|329
|24
|12
|23
|524
|0
|23
|40
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|10
|14
|158
|8
|322
|13
|6
|24
|573
|0
|21
|27
|0
|Seattle
|2
|9
|15
|121
|3
|331
|37
|10
|21
|505
|0
|18
|26
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|7
|21
|155
|2
|326
|15
|6
|29
|556
|0
|15
|31
|0
|Oakland
|2
|7
|25
|140
|3
|340
|15
|2
|28
|509
|0
|16
|21
|0
|Texas
|1
|10
|18
|114
|3
|308
|30
|10
|24
|480
|0
|23
|21
|0
___
