American League Team Batting
THROUGH AUGUST 7
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.269
|.424
|.330
|14
|491
|64
|132
|208
|22
|0
|18
|57
|Baltimore
|.252
|.448
|.325
|13
|433
|60
|109
|194
|29
|1
|18
|58
|Boston
|.251
|.432
|.316
|13
|447
|57
|112
|193
|27
|0
|18
|53
|Kansas City
|.251
|.418
|.293
|15
|517
|61
|130
|216
|34
|2
|16
|60
|N.Y. Yankees
|.244
|.456
|.326
|13
|406
|65
|99
|185
|14
|0
|24
|63
|Houston
|.242
|.412
|.335
|13
|476
|73
|115
|196
|26
|2
|17
|72
|Minnesota
|.230
|.409
|.310
|14
|447
|70
|103
|183
|14
|0
|22
|69
|Seattle
|.230
|.372
|.302
|15
|508
|61
|117
|189
|27
|3
|13
|58
|Detroit
|.222
|.406
|.293
|11
|352
|55
|78
|143
|13
|2
|16
|51
|Toronto
|.218
|.371
|.273
|11
|372
|34
|81
|138
|16
|1
|13
|33
|L.A. Angels
|.216
|.407
|.309
|14
|477
|69
|103
|194
|18
|2
|23
|68
|Oakland
|.208
|.354
|.320
|14
|452
|61
|94
|160
|12
|3
|16
|59
|Texas
|.206
|.352
|.294
|12
|383
|40
|79
|135
|17
|3
|11
|39
|Tampa Bay
|.203
|.350
|.294
|13
|414
|52
|84
|145
|21
|5
|10
|48
|Cleveland
|.189
|.279
|.303
|15
|456
|47
|86
|127
|9
|1
|10
|44
___
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|3
|7
|39
|0
|131
|4
|1
|13
|222
|0
|5
|16
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|7
|42
|1
|103
|6
|2
|7
|198
|0
|10
|8
|0
|Boston
|1
|0
|6
|37
|1
|118
|2
|2
|8
|187
|0
|10
|19
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|6
|26
|0
|125
|8
|5
|8
|196
|0
|16
|19
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|1
|8
|42
|1
|114
|5
|2
|11
|165
|0
|8
|8
|0
|Houston
|1
|4
|9
|60
|3
|111
|8
|1
|12
|252
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|5
|7
|47
|2
|113
|2
|2
|5
|157
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Seattle
|1
|1
|5
|48
|2
|144
|16
|3
|8
|216
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Detroit
|0
|4
|6
|31
|0
|118
|3
|0
|8
|135
|0
|5
|8
|0
|Toronto
|0
|4
|0
|30
|1
|91
|8
|3
|8
|139
|0
|1
|9
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|6
|6
|61
|4
|119
|5
|0
|7
|208
|0
|12
|11
|0
|Oakland
|2
|4
|12
|64
|1
|144
|7
|1
|12
|207
|0
|6
|5
|0
|Texas
|0
|3
|4
|45
|1
|102
|14
|3
|6
|156
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|4
|50
|0
|121
|3
|1
|9
|154
|0
|12
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|1
|10
|65
|2
|135
|2
|3
|15
|197
|0
|6
|7
|0
___
