Ambrosio rallies Rutgers past Maryland 27-24 in overtime DAVID GINSBURG, AP Sports Writer Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 4:38 p.m.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Valentino Ambrosio kicked the tying field goal at the end of regulation and accounted for the only points in overtime with a 42-yarder to help Rutgers rally past error-prone Maryland 27-24 Saturday.
Bo Melton scored two touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights (3-5, 3-5 Big Ten), who trailed twice in the fourth quarter before coming back. Rutgers had lost five of six before salvaging this one.