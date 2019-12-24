Alyssa Breunig, Julie Kecklercollege updates

Alyssa Breunig

Alyssa Breunig from Trumbull is a senior guard on the Saint Michael's College women's basketball team. Breunig scored nine points, and had eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals against Assumption on Dec. 18. Breunig scored 11 points in a win over Vermont Tech. She was 5 for 7 from the field with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. St. Michael’s, which competes in the Northeast 10 Conference, will take a 6-4 record into the new year.

Julie Keckler

Julie Keckler, a sophomore guard for the Eastern Connecticut State University women’s basketball team, scored 17 points in the Warriors’ 74-60 victory over Connecticut College.

The Warriors are 6-2 on the season. ECSU competes in the Little East Conference (LEC), which was established in 1986 as a single-sport league by six public institutions throughout New England. The LEC has since become a multi-sport league with eight primary members, six affiliate members and 19 championships.