Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 28, 2021
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and the AL West-leading Houston Astros beat the rookie-laden Texas Rangers 5-2 on Saturday night.
Framber Valdez (9-4) struck out seven and walked one over seven innings while giving up two runs and three hits. The left-hander threw six no-hit and scoreless innings with six walks against Texas on July 24.
