Allie Palmieri, a junior at Greens Farms Academy, scored her 1,000 high school career point when GFA beat Hopkins 54-42.

She finished the game with 10 rebounds and 25 points.

Allie scored 620 career points during her freshman and sophomore year at Trumbull High before transferring to GFA in the fall of 2019.

Before the season started, Palmieri verbally committed to play basketball at Division 1 Boston College after she graduates.

    Allie Palmieri is flanked by GFA Director of Athletics Tauni Butterfield, girls’ varsity basketball coach Jen Harris and her mom Wendy Palmieri after scoring her 1,000th career point.

    Photo: Contributed Photo / Greens Farms Academy Athletics
