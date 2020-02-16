Allie Palmieri scores 1,000th point for GFA

Allie Palmieri, a junior at Greens Farms Academy, scored her 1,000 high school career point when GFA beat Hopkins 54-42.

She finished the game with 10 rebounds and 25 points.

Allie scored 620 career points during her freshman and sophomore year at Trumbull High before transferring to GFA in the fall of 2019.

Before the season started, Palmieri verbally committed to play basketball at Division 1 Boston College after she graduates.