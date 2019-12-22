Allen-Eikens' lifts North Dakota over Nebraska 75-74

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — De’Sean Allen-Eikens hit a free throw with 7 seconds remaining to give North Dakota a 75-74 victory over Nebraska on Saturday, the Fighting Hawks' first win over the Cornhuskers since 1933.

North Dakota (6-7) led for most of the game, going in front by seven midway through the first half, leading by five at intermission and expanding that lead to eight twice in the second half, the last at 61-53 after back-to-back layups by Marlon Stewart and Allen-Eikens.

Nebraska (5-7) put together an 8-0 run capped by a driving layup by Cam Mack to tie the score at 61 with 5:48 remaining. After trading baskets for three minutes, the Huskers followed a Dachon Burke driving layup with a Matej Kavas 3-pointer that put the Huskers up 71-69 with 1:43 left.

Allen-Eikens grabbed a missed 3-pointer on the Fighting Hawks' next possession putting it back and drawing a Nebraska foul, then hit the free throw to give North Dakota a 72-71 lead. Another North Dakota putback, this time by Kienan Walter was countered by a Mack 3-pointer with 32 seconds left that tied the score at 74.

Allen-Eikens then missed a layup, but North Dakota grabbed the rebound and Allen-Eikens was fouled. A 15-foot fadeaway jumper from Mack fell short at the buzzer, giving North Dakota the win.

Stewart had 23 points to lead four Fighting Hawks in double figures. He was joined by Allen-Eikens with 17 points, Filip Rebraca with 15 and Walter with 12.

Mack led Nebraska with 19 points. Kavas scored 12 and Burke and Hanif Cheatham finished with 10 points each.

THE BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Huskers have lost four games to non-power five conference teams this season, falling to UC Riverside, Southern Utah, George Mason and North Dakota.

North Dakota: The win was North Dakota’s first win over a Big Ten conference opponent since it beat Nebraska on Dec. 29, 1933. The Fighting Hawks are now 4-40 against Big Ten opponents.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers host Texas A&M- Corpus Christi on Dec. 29.

North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks travel to Oregon State on Dec. 29.

