Allan Cruz scores in 1st minute, FC Cincinnati tops Impact

Montreal Impact's Orji Okwonkwo, right, watches after taking a shot on FC Cincinnati goaltender Przemyslaw Tyton (22), as Cincinnati's Greg Garza defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) less Montreal Impact's Orji Okwonkwo, right, watches after taking a shot on FC Cincinnati goaltender Przemyslaw Tyton (22), as Cincinnati's Greg Garza defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, ... more Photo: Graham Hughes, AP Photo: Graham Hughes, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Allan Cruz scores in 1st minute, FC Cincinnati tops Impact 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MONTREAL (AP) — Allan Cruz scored in the first minute in expansion FC Cincinnati's 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Przemyslaw Tyton made one save for the shutout. FC Cincinnati (6-21-3) snapped a four-game losing skid and nine-game winless streak.

Evan Bush made two saves for the Impact (11-16-4).