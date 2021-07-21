Alfaro's run-scoring double in 10th helps Marlins past Nats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jorge Alfaro drove in the go-ahead run with a double in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.

Designated runner Lewis Brinson moved to third on Sandy Leon’s sacrifice to open the 10th inning. Jon Berti drew a walk from Brad Hand (5-3), and Alfaro lined Hand’s first pitch to wall in left for a double, scoring Brinson. Miguel Flores’ sacrifice fly made it 3-1.

Dylan Floro (3-4) pitched two scoreless innings for the win, and Yimi Garcia worked the 10th for his 14th save

Andrew Stevenson had an RBI-double for Washington, which had its three-game winning streak halted.

Washington starter Erick Fedde, who gave up six runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Padres on Friday, allowed one unearned run on four hits in six innings.

The Marlins loaded the bases against Fedde with no outs in the fourth, but he got Joe Panik to ground into a double play, with a run scoring. Sandy Leon grounded out.

The Marlins recalled right-hander Nick Neidert from Triple-A Jacksonville to make the start in place of Sandy Alcantara, who is on the bereavement list.

Neidert allowed a run on three hits over five innings and was helped by three double plays.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins optioned OF Monte Harrison to Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: 2B Alcides Escobar, who left Tuesday’s game after being hit by a pitch on the right wrist in the sixth inning, was in the lineup. … RHP Stephen Strasburg (neck strain), threw a 27-pitch bullpen session. … OF Kyle Schwarber (right hamstring strain) jogged in the outfield during warmups. … C Yan Gomes (oblique strain) threw in the outfield, but is still unable to hit.

UP NEXT

Marlins: The Marlins open a four-game series against the visiting Padres on Thursday. The starter is TBA.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (6-8, 5.56) faces the Orioles for the second time this season on Friday, when the Nationals visit Baltimore. He allowed four runs on 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings of a win on May 23. He’s 1-2, 5.06 in five games versus Baltimore.

