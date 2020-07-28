Alex Wood joins Clayton Kershaw as Dodgers pitchers on IL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have lost another starting pitcher to the injured list.

Alex Wood went on the IL with shoulder inflammation Tuesday. The team recalled right-hander Josh Sborz ahead of its game at Houston.

Wood joins fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw, who went on the IL last week after tweaking his back during a weight-room workout. Kershaw had to miss his scheduled start on opening day.

Wood made his first start with the Dodgers since 2018 in a 5-4 loss to San Francisco last Saturday. He gave up three runs and three hits in three innings.

Sborz made seven appearances for the Dodgers last year, going 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA and seven strikeouts.

