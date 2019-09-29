Alessandra Zaffina leads Trumbull at Ocean State Invitational

Freshman Maggie Basbagill and senior Alessandra Zaffina were Trumbull's medalists at the Ocean State XC Invitational.

The Trumbull girls’ cross country team participated in the 13th annual Ocean State XC Invitational in Warwick, R.I. on Saturday.

The Eagles had a quality showing, finishing eighth out of 22 teams in the Girls Championship Division, which featured squads from eight states. Trumbull ranked second among Connecticut teams, finishing behind Hall of West Hartford.

Senior tri-captain Alessandra Zaffina ran a solid race, leading the Eagles with a 19th place overall finish. Zaffina’s time of 19:11.93 in the 5,000-meter race was a season best time.

Classmate Emily Alexandru also had a quality finish, placing 34th with a 20:04 time. Alexandru’s effort was even more impressive, as she fell during the race’s first mile, and was able to recover.

Sophomores Evelyn Marchand and Kali Holden were next for the Eagles, finishing 58th (20:51) and 65th (20:58), respectively.

Senior Sabrina Orazietti placed 70th (21:08) to finish out the team’s scoring.

Seniors Megan Becker (75th, 21:29) and Carolyn Cardell (84th, 21:40) rounded out the Eagles’ varsity contingent.

“During the championship race, we experienced some highs and some struggles,” Trumbull head coach Jim McCaffrey said. “Regardless, we finished eighth overall out of 22 teams and second among Connecticut teams.”

Trumbull’s freshman team also participated on Saturday and came away with a fourth-place finish.

The Eagles were led by Maggie Basbagill, who finished 25th in the 4,000-meter race with a time of 18:21. Classmates Risa Hilinski and Pradnya Balamurgan finished 37th (18:40) and 39th (18:48), respectively.

Trumbull, ranked fourth in the latest state rankings, returns to FCIAC action on Tuesday, Oct. 1, when it travels to Fairfield for a quad meet against host Fairfield Ludlowe, top-ranked Ridgefield and Staples.