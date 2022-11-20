Skip to main content
Sports

Alert: POLL ALERT: USC moves into top 5 of AP Top 25 for 1st time in 5 years; Tennessee drops 4 spots after South Carolina rout

NEW YORK (AP) — POLL ALERT: USC moves into top 5 of AP Top 25 for 1st time in 5 years; Tennessee drops 4 spots after South Carolina rout.

More for you
Written By