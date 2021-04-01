Alert: Michigan's Juwan Howard named The Associated Press men's college basketball coach of the year

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts to a call during the first half of an Elite 8 game against UCLA in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis.Darron Cummings/AP INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan’s Juwan Howard named The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year. More for youSportsUConn signee Azzi Fudd named Morgan Wootten National...By Doug BonjourSportsUConn women's rowing alumni file Title IX complaint...By Maggie Vanoni