Alert: Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth, whose 88 victories are the most by any golfer on a single professional tour, dies at 83

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth, whose 88 victories are the most by any golfer on a single professional tour, dies at 83.
