Alcorn St deals Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10th straight loss 60-52

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Deshaw Andrews had 17 points as Alcorn State topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 60-52 on Monday night.

Maurice Howard had 13 points for Alcorn State (12-12, 8-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. He also had seven turnovers but only six assists. Corey Tillery added eight rebounds.

Terrance Banyard had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-22, 2-11), whose losing streak reached 10 games. Zavian Jackson added 11 points. Marcus Wallace had six rebounds.

Marquell Carter, the Golden Lions' second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 9 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Golden Lions on the season. Alcorn State defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82-54 on Jan. 20. Alcorn State takes on Alabama A&M on the road on Saturday. Arkansas-Pine Bluff faces Prairie View at home on Saturday.

