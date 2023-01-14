Alcorn St. 79, Texas Southern 74, OT

Kendall 2-6 4-4 8, Joshua 4-14 3-4 12, McQuarter 4-8 0-0 8, Thorn 2-8 1-2 7, Wade 0-4 0-0 0, Brewton 11-17 1-2 26, Montgomery 2-12 8-9 14, Marshall 0-0 4-4 4, Pajeaud 0-0 0-0 0, D.Carter 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-71 21-25 79.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run