Albies, Freeman go deep in 7th, Braves win series over Miami GEORGE HENRY, AP Sports Writer Sep. 12, 2021
ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies and Freddie Freeman each hit a solo homer off Anthony Bass in the seventh inning, Eddie Rosario went deep off Edward Cabrera in the fourth, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Sunday.
The division-leading Braves, going for their fourth consecutive title, padded their lead to 4½ games over the Phillies.