Albany (NY) 87, Union (NY) 75

Baptiste 7-11 0-0 14, Cummings 3-10 2-2 8, Manley 8-19 7-8 28, Noone 6-10 2-2 14, J.Regis 2-4 0-0 4, McGee 3-6 0-0 6, Fulmore 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 29-61 12-14 75.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed