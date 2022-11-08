Albany (NY) 74, Immaculata 47

Beagle 3-6 1-4 8, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, Patel 4-7 0-0 11, Drumgoole 2-5 0-2 5, Hutcheson 0-1 0-0 0, Neely 7-10 2-5 16, Reddish 3-4 2-2 10, Edmead 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Ketner 2-2 0-0 4, Kellogg 1-1 1-2 3, Little 1-4 0-0 3, Amica 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 28-54 8-17 74.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed