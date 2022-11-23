Albany (NY) 68, Presbyterian 65

Reddish 3-6 0-0 8, Beagle 3-9 1-4 8, Davis 2-6 2-3 6, Little 5-8 0-2 11, Drumgoole 7-15 2-2 20, Patel 1-5 0-0 2, Ketner 2-5 1-2 5, Hutcheson 1-3 0-0 3, Edmead 1-3 0-0 2, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 26-61 7-15 68.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves