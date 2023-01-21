Alabama St. 56, Prairie View 55, OT

Rasas 3-8 0-0 6, Rutty 2-6 2-2 6, Augustin 7-23 5-10 21, Douglas 0-10 4-4 4, Neal 0-0 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 1-2 1, Myles 3-6 2-2 8, Gambrell 2-6 0-0 5, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Miles 1-4 0-0 2, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Bell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-69 14-20 55.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run