Sports

Alabama A&M 40, Ark.-Pine Bluff 33

Alabama A&M 10 8 14 8 40
Ark.-Pine Bluff 14 12 0 7 33
First Quarter

AAM_FG Corey 29, 13:29.

APB_M.Clark 4 run (Piwniczka kick), 10:24.

AAM_Moore 30 pass from Glass (Corey kick), 7:38.

APB_Ralph 81 kickoff return (Piwniczka kick), 7:26.

Second Quarter

AAM_Quarles 3 run (kick failed), 11:07.

AAM_Miller 5 pass from Holston ( kick), 7:08.

APB_Watts 33 fumble return (run failed), 5:17.

Third Quarter

AAM_Howard 7 pass from Glass (Corey kick), 8:00.

AAM_Quarles 3 run (Corey kick), 1:24.

Fourth Quarter

AAM_Moore 13 pass from Glass (Gardner pass from Glass), 7:16.

APB_Wilkes 11 pass from Perry (Piwniczka kick), 2:30.

___

AAM APB
First downs 30 18
Rushes-yards 38-97 28-88
Passing 271 236
Comp-Att-Int 24-45-1 24-38-3
Return Yards 66 163
Punts-Avg. 5-34.0 5-33.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 6-55 13-139
Time of Possession 33:54 26:06

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alabama A&M, Quarles 23-69, Lendvay 1-16, Ibrahim 1-5, Glass 11-4, A.Robinson 1-2, Jenkins Jr. 1-1. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Perry 16-71, Ralph 1-5, M.Clark 8-5, Allen 2-4, Lowe 1-3.

PASSING_Alabama A&M, Glass 24-45-1-271. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Holston 1-1-0-5, Perry 23-36-3-231, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Alabama A&M, Ibrahim 6-61, Moore 5-111, Hiliare 4-18, Quarles 3-4, Ken.Johnson 2-46, Jenkins Jr. 2-15, Gardner 1-9, Howard 1-7. Ark.-Pine Bluff, Miller 6-69, Wilkes 6-48, Ballard 5-60, Ralph 4-32, Woods 1-13, Lowe 1-7, M.Clark 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.