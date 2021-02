DENVER (AP) — Ayo Akinwole had 17 points to lead five Nebraska Omaha players in double figures as the Mavericks edged past Denver 80-76 on Saturday. Nick Ferrarini added 13 points for the Mavericks. La’Mel Robinson chipped in 12, Matt Pile scored 12 and Kyle Luedtke had 12. Robinson also had seven rebounds.

Nebraska Omaha (5-19, 3-11 Summit League) scored 50 second-half points, a season best for the team.