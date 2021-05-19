Aho, Nedeljkovic lift Hurricanes past Predators, 3-0 AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 11:04 p.m.
1 of7 Carolina Hurricanes left wing Steven Lorentz (78) defends while Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) passes the puck during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) and Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) skate for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) and Nashville Predators center Matt Duchene chase the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) checks Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Nashville Predators defenseman Matt Benning (5) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing Jordan Martinook (48) fight during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Carolina Hurricanes left wing Brock McGinn (23) falls to the ice while chasing the puck with Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) falls to the ice while Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) and center Colton Sissons (10) defend during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Gerry Broome/AP Show More Show Less
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored twice and Alex Nedeljkovic was sharp in net to lead a perfect showing for Carolina's penalty kill, helping the Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday night in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.
That lifted Carolina to a 2-0 lead as the best-of-seven series shifts to Nashville for Game 3 on Friday night.