Adell's 3 RBIs in season debut help Angels beat Rangers 11-3 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 3, 2021 Updated: Aug. 4, 2021 12:14 a.m.
1 of8 Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell, left, celebrates his run-scoring single with first base coach Bruce Hines (99) in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers as umpire Nick Mahrley stands by the bag in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Home plate umpire Nic Lentz, left, looks on as Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino, center, tags out Los Angeles Angels' Jose Iglesias (4) who was trying to score on a Brandon Marsh double in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell celebrates his two-RBI double in the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez throws to the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani connects for a double in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
6 of8 Texas Rangers' DJ Peters slides into home, scoring from first on a single by Curtis Terry during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8 Texas Rangers left fielder Eli White is unable to reach a two-RBI double hit by Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell in the third inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. The hit scored Justin Upton and Phil Gosselin. Tony Gutierrez/AP Show More Show Less
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top prospect Jo Adell drove in three runs while reaching base four times in his season debut, Phil Gosselin had three RBI singles and the Los Angeles Angels won 11-3 at Texas on Tuesday night to end the Rangers' three-game winning streak.
Jack Mayfield homered for the Angels, who won for only the second time in six games.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS