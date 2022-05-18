Acuña returns, Ozuna homers as Braves defeat Brewers 3-0 STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer May 18, 2022 Updated: May 18, 2022 2:56 a.m.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to action and wasted no time showing he's feeling just fine.
Back atop the Atlanta lineup as the designated hitter Tuesday night after missing five games with a sore groin, Acuña opened the game by beating out an infield hit and later stole a base in the Braves' 3-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.
