Acuña goes deep again, leads Fried, Braves over Brewers CHARLES ODUM, AP Sports Writer May 7, 2022 Updated: May 7, 2022 11:08 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a fifth-inning homer for the game's first run, Max Fried outpitched Corbin Burnes and the Atlanta Braves held off the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Saturday night.
Asked to protect a 3-1 lead, Braves closer Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth. Christian Yelich, who led off with a double, scored on Tyrone Taylor's one-out single to cut the Braves' lead to one run.