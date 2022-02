TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Megan Abrams tied her career best with 27 points, Brittany Davis added 23 — including four 3-pointers — and Alabama upset No. 12 Tennessee 74-64 on Thursday night to snap a three-game skid against the Lady Vols.

JaMya Mingo-Young shot just 2 of 8 from the field but finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. The 5-foot-8 junior has four games with at least five steals this season.