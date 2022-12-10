Abilene Christian 83, Texas A&M Commerce 64

Peavy 2-3 1-2 5, Roberts 4-10 2-2 12, Vasic 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Demonia 6-10 1-2 15, Brewer 2-3 2-2 6, T.Lewis 2-5 1-2 6, Abdul-Mateen 1-2 0-0 3, Abraham 0-1 0-0 0, Romer Rosario 5-8 3-3 14, Dodd 0-1 1-2 1, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 11-15 64.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run