Abilene Christian 104, McMurry 46

Garcia 2-3 0-0 5, Stevenson 1-1 0-0 2, LeBlanc 3-10 2-2 10, Minor 1-7 1-1 3, Pena 2-6 0-0 6, Lomas 1-2 0-0 3, Charles 4-7 3-6 11, Hilliard 0-2 1-2 1, Lopez 1-3 1-2 3, Ramos 0-4 0-0 0, Verdadero 0-3 0-0 0, Ait Si Brahim 0-0 0-0 0, Udolisa 0-0 0-0 0, Parra 0-0 2-2 2, Holden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-49 10-15 46.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves