Aaron Donald, Travis Kelce unanimous AP All-Pro Team choices BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 12:31 p.m.
1 of11 FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the second half of an NFL football game in Seattle, in this Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, file photo. Donald was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Stephen Brashear/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20), top, stops a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo. Hopkins was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less
3 of11 FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes a move during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Kansas City, Mo. Kelce was a unanimous choice Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team. Reed Hoffmann/AP Show More Show Less
4 of11 FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) follows a play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla., in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo. Fitzpatrick was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) plays against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., in this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo. Mathieu was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of11 FILE - Baltimore Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox (46), warms up before and NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Baltimore, Md., in this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. Cox was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
7 of11 FILE - Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (32) plays against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. Baker was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Jennifer Stewart/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 FILE - Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during overtime at an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, file photo. Sanders was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of11 FILE - Chicago Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs back a kickoff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, in this Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, file photo. Patterson was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
10 of11 FILE - New England Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (80) celebrates after returning a punt for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, Calif., in this Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, file photo. Olszewski was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11 FILE - New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7) punts during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, Calif., in this Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, file photo. Bailey was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. Kyusung Gong/AP Show More Show Less
Dynamic defensive star Aaron Donald and unstoppable tight end Travis Kelce are unanimous choices Friday for The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.
Donald and Kelce swept the votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. It is the sixth All-Pro selection for Donald, who has helped the Los Angeles Rams to the top-ranked defense in the NFL, and the third for Kansas City's record-setting Kelce.