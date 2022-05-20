Wimbledon's Russia ban prompts tours to cut ranking points HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer May 20, 2022 Updated: May 20, 2022 3:15 p.m.
FILE - Security guards are shown at the gate in front of Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, after the 2020 tennis championships were canceled due to the coronavirus, in Wimbledon, London, Monday, June 29, 2020. The ATP men's professional tennis tour will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club's ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine. The ATP announced its decision Friday night, May 20, 2022, two days before the start of the French Open — and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27. It is a highly unusual and significant rebuke of the oldest Grand Slam tournament.
PARIS (AP) — The women's and men’s professional tennis tours will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.
The WTA and ATP announced their unprecedented decisions Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open — and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27.
HOWARD FENDRICH