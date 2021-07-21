AP sources: Larsson, Driedger to Kraken in expansion draft TIM BOOTH and STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writers July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 10:44 a.m.
SEATTLE (AP) — Adam Larsson and Chris Driedger are going to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft.
One person with knowledge of Larsson’s deal said the defenseman has agreed to terms with Seattle on a $16 million, four-year contract. Another person with knowledge of Driedger’s deal said the goaltender has agreed to a $10.5 million, three-year contract.
TIM BOOTH and STEPHEN WHYNO