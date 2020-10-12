AP source: Vegas agrees to sign Pietrangelo to $61.6M deal

Recommended Video:

Alex Pietrangelo is Vegas bound after eventually striking gold in free agency.

Pietrangelo agreed to terms with the Vegas Golden Knights on a $61.6 million, seven-year deal Monday, according to a person with direct knowledge of the contract. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced by the team.

Pietrangelo will count $8.8 million against the salary cap through 2027. Adding the top free agent available gives Vegas another big-money talent, but the team will also need to shed salary to fit him under the $81.5 million salary cap.

The 30-year-old defenseman leaves the St. Louis Blues after serving as captain of their 2019 Stanley Cup championship team. Pietrangelo is coming off scoring a career-high 16 goals despite the season being cut short at 70 games.

Pietrangelo has 109 goals and 341 assists for 450 points in 758 regular-season NHL games. He had a postseason-best 16 assists and averaged almost 26 minutes of ice time during the Blues' Cup run.

“He has been a stalwart player for us, for this team for a number of years,” Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said Friday night. “A huge part of a championship-caliber team. He’s going to go down so far as one of the best Blues ever.”

Pietrangelo certainly upgrades the Golden Knights' blue line, though changes are coming to their roster. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, defensemen Nate Schmidt and Alec Martinez and winger Max Pacioretty are among the trade candidates to clear cap space after Vegas already sent center Paul Stastny to Winnipeg.

St. Louis moved on from Pietrangelo, a homegrown prospect who was the No. 4 pick in the 2008 draft, before he did. The Blues signed former Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug to a $45.5 million, seven-year contract Friday, essentially ruling them out of keeping Pietrangelo after more than a year's worth of negotiations couldn't amount to an agreement.

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo lifts the Stanley Cup during a ceremony honoring the Blues championship victory before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in St. Louis. The past few weeks have seen several recent Stanley Cup winners get rid of members of their championship core. The Chicago Blackhawks moved on from Corey Crawford, the Washington Capitals did the same with Braden Holtby, the Pittsburgh Penguins traded fellow goalie Matt Murray and forward Patric Hornqvist and the St. Louis Blues signing Torey Krug means captain Alex Pietrangelo will sign elsewhere. less FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo lifts the Stanley Cup during a ceremony honoring the Blues championship victory before the start of an NHL hockey game against ... more Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Photo: Jeff Roberson, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close AP source: Vegas agrees to sign Pietrangelo to $61.6M deal 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

“We couldn’t find something that made everyone comfortable,” Armstrong said. “It’s not the first time, it won’t be the last time this happens in the NHL. You just wish it didn’t happen because of the respect and the desire we had to keep Alex here.”

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports