AP source: Phils visiting clubhouse staffer tests positive

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — One Philadelphia Phillies employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press.

But all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day, according to another person with knowledge of the results. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of privacy laws.

The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week following a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend.

The Phillies are scheduled to host Toronto this weekend in a series that was originally scheduled to be on the road but had to be switched because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready. The teams won’t play Friday and instead will have a doubleheader on Saturday, according to one of the people. The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players traveling in and out of the country.

Major League Baseball hasn’t made an official announcement about the doubleheader.

