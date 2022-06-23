AP source: Mavs trade into draft, get Hardy at 37 from Kings

John Minchillo/AP

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks traded back into the NBA draft in a deal with Sacramento, acquiring G League player Jaden Hardy after the Kings drafted him 37th overall in the second round Thursday night, a person with knowledge of the deal said.

Dallas was on the verge of going without a draft pick for the second consecutive year before moving back in. The Mavericks are sending two future second-round picks to the Kings, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t been announced.