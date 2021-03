Gerald Herbert/AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have acquired veteran shooting guard JJ Redick and Italian forward Nicolo Melli from New Orleans in a trade Thursday that sent power forward James Johnson, small forward Wesley Iwundu and a second-round draft choice to the Pelicans, a person familiar with the deal said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced.