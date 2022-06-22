AP source: Maurice closing in on deal to coach Panthers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers are in the process of finalizing a deal to make him the club's new coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The Panthers are hopeful of making the hiring official later this week, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the status of the negotiations were not publicly announced by either side and no contract had been signed.