AP source: MLB players offer 114-game season, no more $ cuts
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball's players proposed a 114-game regular season Sunday, up from 82 in management's offer, and no additional pay cuts beyond the one the agreed to in March, a person familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were announced.
