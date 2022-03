Alex Brandon/AP

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns found their No. 1 wide receiver, agreeing to a deal with the Dallas Cowboys for Amari Cooper, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Saturday.

The Browns will send a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick in 2022 to Dallas for Cooper, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams cannot complete the deal until the new league year begins Wednesday. ESPN was first to report the proposed trade.