AP source: Browns QB Watson to meet with NFL reps in Texas

CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL officials will meet this week with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson as the league continues to investigate whether he violated its personal conduct policy, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press on Monday.
Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits from massage therapists accusing him of sexual misconduct, is scheduled to speak with the league's representatives in Texas, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.