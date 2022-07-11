AP Exclusive: New skate blade for off-ice training unveiled

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
In almost two decades of training NHL players, Kelly Riou tried just about everything to help them replicate the unnatural motion of skating when they're off the ice.
He believes he has now found it, with the help of a retired quarterback and a drone engineer, and hopes it revolutionizes the way hockey players at all levels train in the gym. His Alien Kinetics company unveiled DriBlades and accompanying weighted slide Monday following development and testing involving a handful of NHL players who work with Riou.