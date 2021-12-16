AP WAS THERE: Washington's punch shatters Tomjanovich's face ALEX SACHERE, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 11:31 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - Houston Rockets Rudy Tomjanovich (45) shoots against the New York Nets at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y., Nov. 5, 1976. Kermit Washington of the Los Angeles Lakers leveled Tomjanovich of the Houston Rockets during a scuffle on Dec. 9, 1977. Harry Harris Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Boston Celtics' Kermit Washington wipes his brow in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Oakland, Calif., Feb. 15, 1978. Washington, was playing his first game since Dec. 9 altercation with Rudy Tomjanovich of Houston. Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, center, is surrounded by his team as they hoist the NBA Championship Trophy overhead following the Rockets 113-101 victory over the Orlando Magic in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, June 14, 1995, in Houston. The win gave the Rockets their second straight NBA title, with a 4-0 sweep in the best-of-seven series. Pat Sullivan Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - Portland Trail Blazers' Kermit Washington gains control of a loose ball during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Portland, Ore., Dec. 25, 1979. Washington, who in 1977 played for the Los Angeles Lakers, leveled Rudy Tomjanovich of the Houston Rockets during a scuffle. Washington, saw Tomjanovich approach out of the corner of his eye, turned and threw a nasty right that shattered Tomjanovich's face and nearly killed him. Jack Smith Show More Show Less
5 of5 FILE - Los Angeles Laker's coach Rudy Tomjanovich reacts to a basket against the Sacramento Kings during the second half in Los Angeles, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2004. Kermit Washington of the Los Angeles Lakers leveled Tomjanovich of the Houston Rockets during a scuffle on Dec. 9, 1977. Tomjanovich made a full recovery, was an All-Star in 1979 and won two NBA titles as the Rockets' head coach in 1994 and 1995. CHRIS CARLSON/AP Show More Show Less
Kermit Washington of the Los Angeles Lakers leveled Rudy Tomjanovich of the Houston Rockets during a scuffle. Washington, saw Tomjanovich approach out of the corner of his eye, turned and threw a nasty right that shattered Tomjanovich’s face and nearly killed him. Tomjanovich made a full recovery, was an All-Star in 1979 and won two NBA titles as the Rockets’ head coach in 1994 and 1995. Washington was fined $10,000 and suspended 60 days. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story from Dec. 9, 1977:
___