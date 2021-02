Tony Gutierrez/AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. has agreed to a 14-year deal that will keep the electrifying shortstop with the San Diego Padres until he's 35 years old, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Reports from The Athletic and others indicate the contract is worth $340 million. The two people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday night because the deal hadn't been announced.