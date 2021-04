John Minchillo/AP

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres' sell-off continued Saturday with the team informing defenseman Brandon Montour he has been traded to the Florida Panthers, a person with direct knowledge of discussions confirmed to The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal, which comes two days before the NHL’s trade deadline. SportsNet650 in Vancouver first reported the trade.