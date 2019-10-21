AP Source: Raiders trade CB Gareon Conley to Texans

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders have traded 2017 first-round cornerback Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans for a 2020 first-round pick.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed the trade Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced yet. The Athletic first reported the trade.

Conley is the third former first-round pick traded away by Oakland in the past 14 months. The Raiders sent 2014 first-rounder Khalil Mack to Chicago for a package that included two first-round picks and 2015 first-rounder Amari Cooper to Dallas for a 2019 first-round pick last season.

Conley never developed into a consistent pass defender during his three seasons in Oakland and was part of a defense that allowed Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers to throw five TD passes in a 42-24 loss on Sunday.

The Raiders will visit the Texans next Sunday.

