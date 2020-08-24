AP Source: Raiders WR Tyrell Williams has injured shoulder

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Tyrell Williams has a torn labrum in his shoulder that he will try to play through this season.

A person with knowledge of the injury confirmed Monday that Williams got injured in practice last week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t made any announcement.

NFL Network first reported the injury and said Williams will try to rehabilitate it over the next few weeks.

The Raiders were counting on a healthy season from Williams after he spent most of last season dealing with injuries to both feet. He finished his first season with the team with 42 catches for 651 yards and six TDs but his production waned after the first four weeks.

Williams has an $11 million guaranteed salary this season and is one of the highest-paid players on the team. He said earlier this summer he was fully healed and excited to contribute to the offense.

Las Vegas used two of its four draft picks on wide receivers in April with the speedy Henry Ruggs III getting picked 12th overall and the physical Bryan Edwards going in the third round.

Ruggs is slated to start alongside Williams, who is the only wideout on the Raiders roster to record at least 800 yards receiving in a single season.

Edwards has impressed in camp and is expected to contribute, along with slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, free agent acquisition Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones.

The Raiders also signed defensive end Chris Smith to a contract. Smith spent the past two seasons with Cleveland and has also played with Jacksonville and Cincinnati during a six-year career

He has 8 1/2 sacks, 67 tackles, six passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 60 career games.

Defensive end Nick Usher was waived with an injury designation to make room on the roster.

